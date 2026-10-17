Press Secretary Zacharia Leaving Days After First Briefing
(MENAFN) White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is “transitioning out” of her role, a White House official confirmed to a news agency on Friday, just days after she delivered her first briefing from the podium.
The confirmation followed remarks by President Donald Trump, who said he had urged Zacharia to rethink the job. “I said to her honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider. You think about it, but I would reconsider,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a rally in Georgia.
He also praised her family. “You got a beautiful husband and family. I met the family yesterday. Beautiful kids. It’s like from a picture postcard,” he said.
Trump argued that Zacharia had been “treated very badly by the media, very, very badly, very unfairly.” He added: “The news has been so nasty ... I’ve never seen anything like it actually.”
Zacharia was named press secretary earlier this month, succeeding Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in late August.
Her debut briefing on Tuesday ran only about 15 minutes. She took questions from just three outlets before ending the session early.
The confirmation followed remarks by President Donald Trump, who said he had urged Zacharia to rethink the job. “I said to her honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider. You think about it, but I would reconsider,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a rally in Georgia.
He also praised her family. “You got a beautiful husband and family. I met the family yesterday. Beautiful kids. It’s like from a picture postcard,” he said.
Trump argued that Zacharia had been “treated very badly by the media, very, very badly, very unfairly.” He added: “The news has been so nasty ... I’ve never seen anything like it actually.”
Zacharia was named press secretary earlier this month, succeeding Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in late August.
Her debut briefing on Tuesday ran only about 15 minutes. She took questions from just three outlets before ending the session early.
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