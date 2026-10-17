Yemen Army Claims Over 430 Houthi Fighters Neutralized in 24 Hours
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army said on Friday it had pushed deeper into Houthi lines on the eastern front in Marib governorate, seizing several strategic sites as its offensive gathered pace.
In a statement, the army said its forces were keeping up military pressure on the Houthis and grinding down their capabilities on the southern and western fronts. It did not identify any newly captured positions in those areas.
Within 24 hours, the military said, it neutralized more than 430 Houthi fighters and destroyed or disabled over 100 military vehicles and assets.
In posts on Facebook, the army-aligned Taiz Military Axis said it also struck Houthi positions in Taiz. Its military aircraft carried out three airstrikes on the al-Hangar checkpoint and on the al-Maqbaba and al-Kamil hills in the al-Dhabab area, west of the city, the axis said.
Earlier on Friday, the army said its forces beat back what it described as “a large-scale” Houthi attack on Taiz. At least 16 fighters were killed after nearly eight hours of intense clashes, it said.
The fighting is part of the government’s Dawn of Yemen offensive, launched earlier this month to retake Houthi-held territory, including the capital, Sanaa.
Yemen has been in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to support the internationally recognized government. The latest escalation began in July, after a 2022 truce collapsed.
In a statement, the army said its forces were keeping up military pressure on the Houthis and grinding down their capabilities on the southern and western fronts. It did not identify any newly captured positions in those areas.
Within 24 hours, the military said, it neutralized more than 430 Houthi fighters and destroyed or disabled over 100 military vehicles and assets.
In posts on Facebook, the army-aligned Taiz Military Axis said it also struck Houthi positions in Taiz. Its military aircraft carried out three airstrikes on the al-Hangar checkpoint and on the al-Maqbaba and al-Kamil hills in the al-Dhabab area, west of the city, the axis said.
Earlier on Friday, the army said its forces beat back what it described as “a large-scale” Houthi attack on Taiz. At least 16 fighters were killed after nearly eight hours of intense clashes, it said.
The fighting is part of the government’s Dawn of Yemen offensive, launched earlier this month to retake Houthi-held territory, including the capital, Sanaa.
Yemen has been in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to support the internationally recognized government. The latest escalation began in July, after a 2022 truce collapsed.
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