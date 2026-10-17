Houthi Missiles Hit 500 m From Cairo-Bound Plane in Aden
(MENAFN) Two missiles fired by the Houthi group struck close to a passenger jet readying to leave Aden International Airport for Cairo, Yemen’s information minister said, in an escalation that put civilian aviation directly in the line of fire.
Moammar al-Eryani said in a statement on X that Flight 612 was preparing for takeoff when the Houthis hit the airport. The missiles came down roughly 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the aircraft and 100 meters from the midpoint of the runway, he said. He reported no casualties.
Al-Eryani described the strike as “not merely an attack on a civilian airport, but a direct threat to the lives of passengers and aviation crews, the safety of air navigation, and a flagrant violation of international laws.”
Yemen’s Information Ministry had earlier posted on X that the Houthis again targeted the area around the airport, near Badr Camp.
Sources told a news agency they heard three explosions in Aden. They said two missiles hit the runway of the military airfield inside Badr Camp, which adjoins the airport, while a third struck the headquarters of the Saudi-led coalition in the al-Buraiqah district. The scale of the damage was not immediately clear.
A Houthi-run news agency, citing a source, reported separately that the group had launched strikes on a military headquarters and weapons depots inside Badr Camp.
The attacks followed a Thursday assault in which ballistic missiles targeted the presidential Maashiq Palace in Aden. Health Minister Qasim Buhaibeh said that strike killed five people and wounded 16.
The escalation comes as Yemeni government forces press the Dawn of Yemen offensive, launched earlier this month to retake Houthi-held territory, including the capital, Sanaa.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the next year to back the internationally recognized government. The latest round of fighting began in July, after a 2022 truce collapsed. The Houthis have also hit energy and aviation sites in Saudi Arabia.
Moammar al-Eryani said in a statement on X that Flight 612 was preparing for takeoff when the Houthis hit the airport. The missiles came down roughly 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the aircraft and 100 meters from the midpoint of the runway, he said. He reported no casualties.
Al-Eryani described the strike as “not merely an attack on a civilian airport, but a direct threat to the lives of passengers and aviation crews, the safety of air navigation, and a flagrant violation of international laws.”
Yemen’s Information Ministry had earlier posted on X that the Houthis again targeted the area around the airport, near Badr Camp.
Sources told a news agency they heard three explosions in Aden. They said two missiles hit the runway of the military airfield inside Badr Camp, which adjoins the airport, while a third struck the headquarters of the Saudi-led coalition in the al-Buraiqah district. The scale of the damage was not immediately clear.
A Houthi-run news agency, citing a source, reported separately that the group had launched strikes on a military headquarters and weapons depots inside Badr Camp.
The attacks followed a Thursday assault in which ballistic missiles targeted the presidential Maashiq Palace in Aden. Health Minister Qasim Buhaibeh said that strike killed five people and wounded 16.
The escalation comes as Yemeni government forces press the Dawn of Yemen offensive, launched earlier this month to retake Houthi-held territory, including the capital, Sanaa.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the next year to back the internationally recognized government. The latest round of fighting began in July, after a 2022 truce collapsed. The Houthis have also hit energy and aviation sites in Saudi Arabia.
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