Punjab National Bank Posts Record Quarterly Profit As Loan Growth Outlook Strengthens

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Punjab National Bank reported its highest ever quarterly net profit for the September 2026 quarter, supported by stronger interest income, improving asset quality and healthy demand for loans across corporate and retail banking. The results offer a positive signal for India's public sector banking industry as lenders seek to expand credit while maintaining profitability.

The state owned lender recorded net profit of ₹5,532 crore, an increase of 12.8% from the same quarter a year earlier. Net interest income, representing the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits, rose 10.8% to ₹11,601 crore.

The bank also raised its credit growth outlook for the 2026 to 2027 financial year, indicating confidence in borrowing demand from businesses, households and smaller enterprises.

Higher Interest Income Supports Earnings

PNB's performance reflected stronger lending income and an improvement in net interest margins. Its global net interest margin increased to 2.58% from 2.50% in the preceding quarter, while the domestic margin rose to 2.74% from 2.64%.

Net interest margins are a closely watched measure of banking profitability because they show how effectively a lender earns income from its assets relative to its funding costs. Improvements can support earnings, although the benefits depend on deposit pricing, loan rates and the composition of the bank's portfolio.

Operating profit reached ₹7,532 crore, increasing 4.2% year over year. Other income, however, declined 17% to ₹3,601 crore, highlighting that not every component of the bank's earnings improved during the quarter.

The results suggest that core lending operations remain an important source of support for the lender as it pursues further growth.

Credit Growth Outlook Improves

PNB raised its full year credit growth forecast to between 13% and 14%, compared with its previous estimate of 12% to 13%. Management cited a strong corporate loan pipeline and healthy demand across retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium sized enterprises.

Global advances increased 14.7% year over year, while deposits grew 9.9%. The faster expansion in loans than deposits will remain an important metric for investors to monitor because banks need adequate funding to support lending without putting excessive pressure on liquidity or borrowing costs.

The bank expects retail credit to grow between 17% and 18% during the festive quarter, supported by seasonal demand and lending activity.

Asset Quality and Future Risks

PNB's gross non performing asset ratio improved to 2.55%, while its net non performing asset ratio fell to 0.25%. Lower bad loan ratios can reduce provisioning requirements and improve investor confidence in a bank's balance sheet.

However, the lender also increased provisions to prepare for potential future risks, including changes to expected credit loss requirements and broader geopolitical uncertainty. Agricultural loan slippages remain an area requiring attention.

Investors will now assess whether PNB can sustain its profit growth while delivering on its higher credit expansion target. Deposit mobilisation, loan quality and margin trends will be particularly important in the coming quarters.

The latest results strengthen the outlook for PNB, but the durability of its performance will depend on disciplined lending, stable funding costs and continued improvement in asset quality.