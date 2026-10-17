UP CM Adityanath Is Fearful Of SP's PDA Outreach, Akhilesh Yadav's Growing Popularity: MP Awadhesh Prasad

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MP, Awadhesh Prasad on Saturday alleged that the country was witnessing an "undeclared Emergency", arguing that restrictions on protests and demonstrations undermine the Fundamental Right to freedom of speech and expression. He accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, of being fearful of the growing popularity of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) outreach ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to IANS about restrictions on protests, Prasad said opposing injustice had always been an integral part of the socialist movement and maintained that the Samajwadi Party had consistently raised its voice against injustice wherever it occurred.

“If this is being described as an undeclared Emergency, then it certainly appears to be so,” he said, arguing that restrictions on public demonstrations affect citizens' Fundamental Right to freedom of speech and expression.

Prasad also launched a sharp attack on UP Chief Minister Adityanath, alleging that the BJP was apprehensive about the growing political influence of Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party's PDA outreach. He claimed that the increasing trust among people in the Samajwadi Party chief had become a source of concern for the BJP leadership ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

“The truth is that Yogi Adityanath is afraid of PDA,” Prasad said, asserting that the BJP could face a significant electoral setback in the state. He further claimed that it would be a“surprising event” if the BJP managed to win even 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Samajwadi Party MP's remarks come amid the Opposition party's efforts to consolidate support among Backward Classes, Dalits and minorities through its PDA political outreach, which has become a central component of Akhilesh Yadav's political strategy.

Earlier, on October 5, Prasad had asserted that the Samajwadi Party was the only political party capable of defeating the BJP, while projecting Akhilesh Yadav as the leader best positioned to challenge the ruling party.

Prasad had also maintained that the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA Bloc would form the government in Uttar Pradesh, even if other political parties chose to cooperate with the BJP.