Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Launches Abu Dhabi Wildlife Response Network To Strengthen Protection Of Vulnerable Species

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched the Abu Dhabi Wildlife Response Network, a collaborative initiative designed to enhance rapid response, coordination, and care for wildlife in distress across Abu Dhabi. The network brings together government entities, non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, private stakeholders, and community members within a coordinated framework to support responsible reporting, timely intervention, effective rehabilitation, and the successful release of wildlife back into their natural habitats. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The network was announced during a special event organised by EAD on Saadiyat Island bringing together partners, experts, and community members, which highlighted efforts to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife in the emirate. The event programme featured a presentation on the network and the rescue and rehabilitation initiative, as well as the recognition of partners and individuals who contributed to these efforts. It concluded with the release of rehabilitated sea turtles back into their natural habitats off the shores of Saadiyat Island.

The network builds on EAD's extensive experience in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation since 2016, which began with sea turtle rescues and later expanding to include sea snakes, dugongs, dolphins, and birds, the network reflects the agency's commitment to protecting Abu Dhabi's biodiversity.

Maitha Mohamed Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director, Terrestrial & Marine Biodiversity of EAD, said:“The launch of the Abu Dhabi Wildlife Response Network reflects our firm belief that protecting wildlife requires rapid response, deep knowledge and close collaboration. Every successful rescue is the result of the combined efforts of our teams, partners, experts and community. Through this network, we are providing the care that injured or stranded animals need, giving them the best possible chance to recover and return to their natural habitats, and strengthening Abu Dhabi's efforts to protect species and conserve biodiversity.”

The network provides an integrated digital framework for wildlife rescue operations, reporting and case management. From receiving reports from the public or partners, followed by logging and assessing each case. A specialised field team is then dispatched to the site to stabilise the animal where needed before transferring it to the rehabilitation centre, where veterinarians and specialists provide species-specific care to give it the best chance of recovery. Once fully recovered, animals are released back into their natural habitats, while cases requiring ongoing attention remain under extended care.

Alongside rescue, rehabilitation and release, the network will serve as a platform for sharing expertise and scientific insights and coordinating efforts of stakeholders to achieve tangible, lasting results across Abu Dhabi. The data gathered through documenting rescue cases, monitoring species health, investigating animal mortality and identifying emerging environmental pressures and threats will strengthen the evidence base for conservation action, informing species recovery measures and guiding targeted, long-term strategies.

In the next phase, EAD and its partners plan to expand the network's capabilities through technologies for real-time tracking and reporting, continuous training of rescue teams, and international collaboration to manage complex wildlife emergencies. Public education and citizen engagement will remain central, reinforcing the role of the community as a key partner in conservation efforts.

The Abu Dhabi Wildlife Response Network is an integrated model of collaboration and shared responsibility, underscoring EAD's commitment to a future defined by sustained care for all living beings and the protection of the emirate's biodiversity.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD:

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.