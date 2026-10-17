'Good In All Skills Makes Kerr Lethal': Aussie Cricketers Ahead Of New Zealand Series

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Oct 17 (IANS) Australian women cricketers Georgia Voll and Grace Harris discussed about the "lethal" New Zealand skipper Melie Kerr, highlighting that being good at all skill sets makes her dangerous.

Australia are set to host a new-look New Zealand women's side in a home T20I series from Sunday onwards in North Sydney, and they are aware of the threat Kerr brings to the table.

"Obviously, Melie's burst on the scene as a young kid, the way that she's gone around the world and dominated for years," Australian batter Voll said in a video shared by com ahead of the series opener.

They discussed how she can turn the ball in both ways, keeping the batters always guessing what is to come. "With her bowling, she can turn it both ways, which is always a good threat to have," Aussie all-rounder Harris said before Voll added, "Her leg spinner and then her wrong-un has obviously been her danger ball for a long period of time."

Harris then called that Kerr is habitual of varying her leg-spins with those turning the other way. "As a right-handed batter, if it's going to turn away from you, you can set up for a particular delivery, but then she can negate that with the fact that she can turn it the other way and she's quite consistent in doing that," Harris said.

Harris also highlighted how the Kiwi all-rounder turns up for tough overs in international and franchise cricket over the years and possesses all the skill sets. "She comes in with some key overs for New Zealand and for any franchise that she plays for, and she can often take that wicket that changes that momentum a bit in the game and given she is pretty good at all skill sets or all facets of the game, makes her pretty lethal," she said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand arrive in Australia with a fresh-looking team. Veterans Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu and Suzie Bates have retired, and the White-Ferns are now in a transition phase. Speaking to media on Friday, Kerr highlighted that a new-look New Zealand side will not have the trauma of facing the mighty Aussies.

"Everyone knows that Australia have been extremely successful in the women's game for a long time now, and they have paved the way in women's cricket," Kerr said. "But in saying that, we all know cricket's a very fickle game and we've got a group that probably hasn't played Australia too much, which I think is a good thing (because) you don't have that trauma of playing Australia.

"They're the same as us. They've got two legs, two arms, and they're playing the sport, and we know that when we're at our best, we're capable of beating anyone in the world. I think that's exciting for this group," Kerr said.