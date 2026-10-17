Dh10,000 Up For Grabs As Dubai Ride Launches First-Ever Dress Your Ride Competition

Cyclists taking part in this year's Dubai Ride have an extra reason to dress up as the first-ever Dress Your Ride competition is offering Dh10,000 each in four categories. The prizes will be given to the best overall bike, most creative theme, best family costume and best group costume.

To enter, participants can decorate their bikes, dress up, or do both and pose for the official event photographers as they capture competition entries on the day.

Dubai Ride presented by DP World, returns for its sixth edition on Sunday, November 1, transforming the Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant cycling track. Thousands of cyclists are expected to pedal past landmarks including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Last year, more than 40,000 cyclists took part - more than double the participation of the inaugural edition in 2020.

Dubai Ride is the opening flagship event of the 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge, which will run from October 31 to November 29. Launched in 2017 by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the challenge gets residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. Over its first nine editions, it has attracted more than 16 million participants.

The free community event offers two main routes. The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road Route is recommended for more experienced cyclists, passing the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa, with start points at the Museum of the Future, Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and Lower Financial Street.

The 4km Downtown Family Route provides a flat, family-friendly loop around Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa - suitable for young children and riders of all abilities. Dubai Ride is not a timed race, and participants are asked to follow the 25km/h speed limit.

For the last two years, professional cyclists were offered a chance to ride speed laps across Sheikh Zayed Road for an hour, before the community ride kickoff. Open only for those above the age of 21, these laps required participants to maintain an average speed of 30km/hr to ride the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route going from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back. Riders were required to exit the route by 6am. It is not clear if the speed laps segment will return this year.

All participants must register online at dubaifitnesschallenge. The event is free, but registration is required for safety and security reasons. Parents and legal guardians can register up to three children, and must accept the relevant waiver on behalf of anyone under 18.

Once registered, participants must collect their bib number from the Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park. Bib and T-shirt collection runs from October 28 to 31.

Look: Over 300,000, from as young as 4 months old, take part in Dubai Run 2025 Dubai Run 2025: Thousands of runners take over Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning 'Dubai never stops inspiring': Sheikh Hamdan thanks 307,000 runners