Ras Al Khaimah Ruler And India's MEA Meet, Discuss Economic, Trade Ties
The meeting, held at Sheikh Saud's palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, was attended by Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to India, and Dr Deepak Mittal, Indian Ambassador to the UAE.Recommended For You UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official
Sheikh Saud welcomed the Indian minister and his accompanying delegation and discussed ways to further develop bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various fields.
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Sheikh Saud praised the close ties between Ras Al Khaimah and India, emphasising the importance of further developing these relations to broaden cooperation and create new investment opportunities in several key sectors.
For his part, Dr. Jaishankar expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, reaffirming India's commitment to further strengthening its relations with the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah.
He also praised the UAE's prominent standing at the regional and international levels.ALSO READ
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