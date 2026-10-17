Should The UK Deploy The Royal Navy To Bab Al-Mandeb?
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray will unpack whether the US blockade is self-defense or illegal aggression, whether securing global trade justifies all-out war, and will answer the question of whether the Royal Navy should deploy to Bab Al-Mandeb or will drag Britain into a catastrophic conflict, and will shed light on whether the RAF Fairford incident was genuine Iranian state-sponsored terrorism or a domestic security failure blown out of proportion.
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