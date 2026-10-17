Is Striking Iran Trump's Only Remaining Option?
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 39 days of bombing weren't enough. Now, former WMD Inspector Scott Ritter confronts the fateful question hanging over the White House: Is an all-out strike on Iran Trump's only remaining move after the midterms-and what happens when the bombs stop falling?
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