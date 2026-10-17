Kota Viral Video: 16-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Hit On Head With Toy Gun By Classmate Over Girl Dispute WATCH

A violent altercation between two students at a coaching institute in Kota, Rajasthan, has raised concerns about student safety after one student allegedly attacked his classmate with a toy gun. The injured student was taken to a hospital for treatment, while police launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident reportedly took place at the Sabal campus of Allen Career Institute, a prominent coaching centre in Kota that attracts students preparing for competitive examinations. A video of the confrontation has circulated on social media, prompting questions about security arrangements inside coaching facilities.

Dispute Between Two Students Turns Violent

According to reports, the two students involved in the incident were studying in Class 11. An argument between them reportedly escalated into a physical fight, leaving one student injured.

Initial social media posts claimed that a student had fired a gun during the confrontation. However, police clarified that no gunshot had been confirmed and that the object involved was reportedly a toy pistol or an air-gun-like object resembling a real weapon.

Investigators said the student allegedly used the butt of the object to strike his classmate on the head and face, causing injuries that required medical attention.

Viral Video Raises Questions About Campus Safety

Footage of the incident spread online, with users expressing concern about how an object resembling a weapon could be brought into a coaching campus and used during a student dispute.

Some social media posts suggested that the disagreement may have involved a female classmate. However, the precise reason behind the altercation has not been independently established by police.

The incident has triggered renewed discussion about safety measures at coaching institutes, particularly in Kota, where students from across India live and study while preparing for highly competitive entrance examinations.

Watch Viral Video

#WATCH: Two Nurture students at Allen's Sabal Campus in Kota allegedly got into a gunfight over a girl they both liked-even though she reportedly didn't know either of them.

The duo had reportedly been involved in earlier clashes before tensions escalated today. upuknews (@upuknews1) October 17, 2026

Police Register Complaint, Investigation Underway

According to reports published on October 17, the injured student's mother approached Jawahar Nagar police station and filed a complaint. Police registered a case and began investigating the circumstances of the fight.

Investigators are examining the events leading up to the confrontation, the nature of the object used in the attack and the relationship between the two students.

Further details about the investigation and any action taken by the coaching institute were awaited at the time of reporting.

Kota is one of India's major hubs for competitive exam preparation, with thousands of students attending coaching classes each year. The incident has renewed concerns among parents and students about safety inside educational campuses.

The investigation is expected to establish how the confrontation began and whether additional security measures are needed to prevent similar incidents.