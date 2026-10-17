Best Cities In The World: Guess Which City Ranked No. 1 Among The Top 7?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Afar Media just dropped its list of the top seven best cities in the world. Read on to find out which global destinations made the final cut.

London grabbed the number one spot in the world. This city gives you a great mix of old historical monuments and modern cafes, bars, shops, hotels, and restaurants. Tourists absolutely love hanging out at these spots. London remains the perfect choice for anyone who wants old-world charm along with a modern lifestyle.

Paris takes the second spot on this list. The romantic capital of the world welcomed a massive 44 million visitors in the year 2023 alone. These impressive numbers helped Paris secure its position as the second-best city globally. The beautiful weather here easily charms every single tourist who visits.

New York City in America takes the third position on this list. The city houses world-famous tourist spots like the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building. International tourists flock here from all corners of the globe, keeping the city busy and lively all year round.

Tokyo in Japan takes the fourth rank on the global list. The Afar Media report states that Tokyo aims to attract 60 million visitors by the year 2030. The city also set a massive target to generate 136 billion dollars in tourism revenue through this future plan.

Singapore famously calls itself 'The Little Red Dot' and takes the fifth spot on this list. The city boasts stunning tourist attractions like Marina Bay Sands and Marina Bay. These beautiful spots enhance the charm of Singapore and easily attract tourists from everywhere.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates grabbed the sixth spot on the list. The city is home to the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Dubai is globally famous for its immense wealth and ultra-luxurious lifestyle. This luxury living experience attracts people from all over the world.

San Francisco in America takes the seventh position on the list of the world's best cities. The city features incredibly beautiful tourist spots like the Golden Gate Bridge, Oracle Park, and Alcatraz Island. These scenic locations offer a completely fresh experience to all visitors.