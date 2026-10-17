'This Game Was An Eye-Opener,' Says Veda On India's Batting Collapse Against Zimbabwe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Former India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy believes that India's early batting collapse against Zimbabwe's slower bowlers in the opening women's T20I should serve as an eye-opener for the batters ahead of the next game to be played on Sunday.

India recovered from 19/4 to chase down a target of 115 in 15.4 overs, winning with 26 balls to spare at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Deepti scored 49, while Niki remained unbeaten on 39 to help India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

According to Veda, the Indian batters took time to adjust to the slower bowlers, adding that the experience should help them prepare better for the next match.

“India lost a couple of wickets early on; it takes time to adjust to slower bowlers, and that is exactly what happened. The batters had been practising at a certain pace to prepare for the level of competition they face globally, particularly against teams like Australia and England. However, this game was an eye-opener for the Indian batters. There is no taking away from the class of the top-order players, but I believe they will be much better prepared in the next game,” she told Jio Star.

India's top order struggled after captain Smriti Mandhana struck two boundaries in the opening over. Nyasha Gwanzura dismissed Mandhana and Anushka Sharma, while Michelle Mavunga removed Harmanpreet Kaur before Shafali Verma fell to Nyasha, leaving India reeling at 19/4 inside four overs.

Deepti and Niki then put together an 82-run partnership off 63 balls for the fifth wicket to rescue India from a potentially damaging defeat.

Veda praised the experienced Deepti for taking responsibility during the difficult phase and allowing the debutant to settle into her innings.

“It was an excellent partnership. You needed someone with that experience to come in, especially when the wickets fell. Deepti Sharma is a very versatile batter, and the left-right-hand combination also throws the bowlers off. The attacking intent Deepti brought allowed Niki Prasad to take her time and understand the situation," she said.

"Deepti took the pressure on herself and took on the bowlers, making it easier for Niki to get going in the middle overs. Both Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad have played a lot of domestic cricket over the last couple of years, which also helps them adjust to bowlers and conditions like these,” she added.

Deepti fell one run short of her half-century, but Niki held firm to finish unbeaten on 39 and seal the victory with a boundary. Veda was particularly impressed by the 20-year-old's composure in her first international innings.

“Niki Prasad was brilliant as a batter and as a cricketer. She is only 20, but she has the composure of a much more mature and experienced player. That is why she has been able to handle pressure and deliver an innings like this. It takes me back to her WPL debut as well, where she walked in during a very similar situation and made an impressive start. Looking at India's top order, she might have expected to bat later, but the situation changed very quickly. When things shift so rapidly, it gives a batter less time to overthink and instead focus on what needs to be done,” she said.