EU Leaders Slam US Move to Lift Russian Diesel Sanctions
(MENAFN) European Union leaders voiced regret Friday over Washington’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel, while renewing their pledge to back Ukraine.
“The European Council regrets the United States’ decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel,” the leaders said in conclusions issued after the European Council wrapped up a two-day summit in Brussels on Oct. 15-16.
The statement follows an announcement last week by US President Donald Trump that he had struck a deal with Russia to buy diesel in order to ease high fuel prices.
Black Sea shipping and hybrid threats
The leaders demanded the immediate restoration of safe passage for all civilian and commercial vessels in the Black Sea. They said attacks on shipping, including inside the exclusive economic zones of Bulgaria and Romania, were “unacceptable and constitute a serious violation of international and maritime law.”
They also pressed for tougher action against hybrid threats, better protection of critical infrastructure and stronger preparedness. Further restrictive measures and tighter visa rules for Russian nationals will be considered as a matter of urgency, they said.
On European security, the leaders stressed the need to build up the bloc’s defense capabilities while keeping NATO as the bedrock of collective defense for its members.
Middle East and ICC
On the Middle East, the leaders expressed concern about rising tensions and urged diplomatic efforts to head off further destabilization, underscoring the importance of freedom of navigation and maritime security.
They strongly condemned threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and said any arrangements covering the waterway must comply with international law. They also denounced Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and on civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, calling for an immediate end to military operations.
Turning to Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the leaders voiced grave alarm over the deteriorating humanitarian crisis. They condemned illegal settlement expansion and “continued and growing settler violence” against Palestinian civilians.
They urged Israel to scrap illegal settlement plans, including the proposed construction in the E1 area.
“It (European Council) reiterates that businesses should not bid for construction contracts for E1 or other settlement developments and underlines the legal, economic and reputational consequences for businesses and financial institutions participating in settlement construction, including the risk of serious breaches of international law,” the declaration said.
The leaders also expressed regret over US sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and urged Washington to reverse them. They reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to shield the court and preserve its access to financial and other services.
“The European Council regrets the United States’ decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel,” the leaders said in conclusions issued after the European Council wrapped up a two-day summit in Brussels on Oct. 15-16.
The statement follows an announcement last week by US President Donald Trump that he had struck a deal with Russia to buy diesel in order to ease high fuel prices.
Black Sea shipping and hybrid threats
The leaders demanded the immediate restoration of safe passage for all civilian and commercial vessels in the Black Sea. They said attacks on shipping, including inside the exclusive economic zones of Bulgaria and Romania, were “unacceptable and constitute a serious violation of international and maritime law.”
They also pressed for tougher action against hybrid threats, better protection of critical infrastructure and stronger preparedness. Further restrictive measures and tighter visa rules for Russian nationals will be considered as a matter of urgency, they said.
On European security, the leaders stressed the need to build up the bloc’s defense capabilities while keeping NATO as the bedrock of collective defense for its members.
Middle East and ICC
On the Middle East, the leaders expressed concern about rising tensions and urged diplomatic efforts to head off further destabilization, underscoring the importance of freedom of navigation and maritime security.
They strongly condemned threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and said any arrangements covering the waterway must comply with international law. They also denounced Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and on civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, calling for an immediate end to military operations.
Turning to Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the leaders voiced grave alarm over the deteriorating humanitarian crisis. They condemned illegal settlement expansion and “continued and growing settler violence” against Palestinian civilians.
They urged Israel to scrap illegal settlement plans, including the proposed construction in the E1 area.
“It (European Council) reiterates that businesses should not bid for construction contracts for E1 or other settlement developments and underlines the legal, economic and reputational consequences for businesses and financial institutions participating in settlement construction, including the risk of serious breaches of international law,” the declaration said.
The leaders also expressed regret over US sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and urged Washington to reverse them. They reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to shield the court and preserve its access to financial and other services.
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