Circle Targets Expansion Across 40 Developing Economies Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Circle is preparing to enter approximately 40 emerging and developing markets as demand for dollar-backed digital currencies accelerates, chief executive and chairman Jeremy Allaire said.

The expansion will target economies across Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, where individuals and businesses are increasingly using stablecoins for payments and access to digital financial services. Allaire outlined the plans during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok.

The co-founder of the New York-listed company said blockchain technology was approaching a significant change in its commercial adoption.“We're kind of going through an inflection point... a transition right now, and that transition is essentially moving from the early adopter phase of blockchain technology into the mainstream scaling phase,” he said.

Allaire attributed the company's international ambitions to demand emerging independently among consumers and businesses seeking to participate in an internet-based economy. Circle has not identified all the countries covered by the proposed expansion or provided a timetable for entering individual markets.

The initiative would extend the reach of USDC, Circle's principal dollar-pegged stablecoin, as competition intensifies among issuers and conventional financial institutions developing blockchain-based payment systems. Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to maintain a steady value against an underlying asset, usually a national currency.

USDC represented roughly a quarter of the global stablecoin market, compared with approximately 60 per cent held by rival Tether's USDT. The figures underline the scale of competition facing Circle even as demand for digital dollars grows beyond established cryptocurrency trading platforms.

Circle reported USDC circulation of $73.3 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 19 per cent from a year earlier. Circulation measures tokens outstanding rather than the company's revenue and can fluctuate as customers issue or redeem stablecoins.

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The company has also sought to strengthen its international payments network through acquisitions and partnerships. Its expansion strategy includes a $400 million acquisition of payments company Tazapay and a $100 million investment from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, developments intended to support broader distribution and transaction capabilities.

Financial institutions are examining stablecoins as a way to move money across borders without relying entirely on conventional correspondent banking arrangements. Such systems could offer faster settlement and more flexible operating hours, although their practical advantages depend on local banking connections, compliance requirements and the ability to exchange tokens for conventional currency.

Circle's Arc blockchain infrastructure has attracted involvement from financial groups including BlackRock, Visa and Standard Chartered. Their participation illustrates growing institutional interest in blockchain settlement, but does not establish that stablecoin payments have displaced existing banking networks at scale.

Regulation remains central to the company's plans. The United States has adopted the GENIUS Act, establishing a federal framework for payment stablecoins, with implementation expected in January 2027. Circle has also secured a federal bank charter, strengthening its position as it seeks relationships with regulated financial institutions.

Rules governing digital assets nevertheless differ substantially between jurisdictions. Stablecoin issuers seeking to operate across developing markets must navigate licensing, anti-money-laundering controls, consumer protection requirements and restrictions on foreign-currency transactions. A framework accepted in one country does not automatically permit distribution in another.

For users in economies where international transfers are costly or access to dollar-denominated services is limited, stablecoins may provide another payment channel. Their use also raises questions about financial oversight, currency substitution and the exposure of customers to technology providers operating across national borders.

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Allaire identified artificial intelligence as another potential source of demand, particularly for small automated payments between software services. Such transactions could require payment systems capable of transferring tiny amounts quickly, although commercial adoption remains dependent on practical applications and safeguards.

He also warned that rapid advances in artificial intelligence were increasing cybersecurity threats. The issue has featured prominently at the Bangkok meetings, where international financial authorities have called for stronger cooperation against digital fraud and attacks on financial infrastructure.

The IMF and World Bank this week unveiled the Bangkok Blueprint, a framework aimed at combating cyber-enabled fraud through cooperation, information sharing and stronger institutional defences. The initiative reflects broader concerns about protecting trust in digital payments as financial services become more interconnected.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network