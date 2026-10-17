Britain Extends Saudi Travel Warning Across Entire Kingdom Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Britain has advised against all but essential travel throughout Saudi Arabia after escalating missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement heightened threats to airports, major cities and energy installations.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office expanded its warning on Friday to cover the entire kingdom, including Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. It retained a stricter instruction against all travel within 10 kilometres of the border with Yemen.

The decision marks a widening of restrictions that previously applied to specified provinces, cities and airports, including a separate warning covering nearly all Saudi airports except Medina. British nationals planning holidays, business visits or other journeys are being urged to reconsider arrangements unless their travel is essential.

The FCDO identified an elevated threat to airports, military and defence facilities, ports and energy infrastructure. Its warning names Abha, Jizan, Najran, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Yanbu among locations exposed to attacks, alongside shipping operating in the Red Sea.

The department said further strikes against airports, together with flight cancellations and other disruption, were very likely. Travellers were advised to monitor official announcements and check directly with airlines before attempting journeys. Airport operating conditions may change with little notice, complicating journeys booked well in advance.

The revised guidance follows a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10, when a missile strike killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Another projectile struck the airport the following day, killing one person and injuring 11 others.

Saudi authorities reported interceptions of additional aerial threats, including a cruise missile near the capital's airport and a drone in the Eastern Province. The Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks targeting Saudi aviation facilities and energy infrastructure, while warning that further strikes could follow.

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The FCDO specifically advised British nationals to stay away from King Khalid International Airport until it is secure and to follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities. The airport's closure and interruptions elsewhere have forced airlines to cancel services and revise operating schedules.

Several international carriers have suspended or reduced flights serving Saudi destinations. Air India has cancelled services to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam until October 20, while other operators have extended suspensions beyond that date. Travellers face uncertainty over departures, connections and the availability of alternative routes.

British nationals seeking to leave Saudi Arabia have been told to consider travelling overland to a neighbouring country before taking a flight. The FCDO cautioned that any such journey requires careful planning, including checking border arrangements, entry requirements and the security situation along the intended route.

The advice does not amount to a blanket prohibition on entering Saudi Arabia. However, travelling against an FCDO warning can invalidate insurance policies, potentially leaving visitors without cover for medical treatment, cancellations or emergency assistance. Travellers have been urged to examine policy conditions before departure. The distinction between essential and non-essential journeys can also affect insurers' decisions about claims.

For people already inside the kingdom, the department recommends following local authorities, keeping travel documents current and reviewing departure plans. British nationals should be prepared for sudden airport closures, interruptions to flights and further changes to security arrangements.

The government also advises people to avoid areas surrounding oil infrastructure and military installations. Those instructed to shelter should remain indoors or move to a secure building, preferably an interior room or stairwell away from windows and external walls.

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Falling debris from intercepted missiles and drones presents an additional danger even where air defences prevent a direct strike. Residents and visitors are therefore being urged to heed emergency alerts rather than approach locations where explosions or interceptions have occurred.

The attacks have increased pressure on Saudi Arabia's transport network at a time when the country is hosting international business gatherings. Disruption at major aviation hubs has affected connecting passengers as well as travellers whose final destination is within the kingdom.

The security deterioration follows the resumption of direct fighting involving the Houthis and the governments of Yemen and Saudi Arabia. British officials say Houthi missile and drone attacks against Saudi locations have been taking place since July 13, extending the danger well beyond areas adjoining Yemen.

The FCDO also maintains that wider Middle East tensions remain unpredictable, with the possibility of further escalation and additional interruptions to transport services. Its travel advice service offers email alerts notifying subscribers when the official assessment changes.