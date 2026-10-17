Trump Suspends Graham Act Penalties Targeting Russian Energy Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiPresident Donald Trump has waived sweeping sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia and major buyers of its energy, suspending measures due to take effect on Sunday as his administration seeks to contain soaring diesel prices.
An executive order signed on Friday invokes the national interest exemption in the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, legislation Trump signed on 18 September to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
The White House said Trump had submitted the certification and explanatory report required by Congress. The waivers cover specified sanctions against foreign entities, restrictions affecting individuals and additional import duties, but do not repeal the underlying law.
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