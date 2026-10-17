Real Madrid Demands La Liga Chief Tebas Resign Over Goebbels Jibe
(MENAFN) Real Madrid called Friday for the immediate resignation of La Liga president Javier Tebas from both his league post and his role as vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, accusing him of repeated attacks on the club and a lack of neutrality and impartiality.
The demand followed remarks in which Tebas likened methods used by the club’s management to those of Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany’s propaganda minister, and pointed to Real Madrid TV as a tool of the alleged strategy.
Real Madrid labeled the comparison “absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious.” The club said Tebas’ clarification that he was not referring to Nazi ideology did nothing to soften what it called the “deeply offensive” nature of his comments.
Accusations of a targeted campaign
The club accused Tebas of repeatedly singling out Real Madrid, its president and its media outlets, and said he had no right to pin the actions of third parties on the club.
Real Madrid also took aim at his comments on its conduct in the Negreira case, which centers on payments made by Barcelona over a period of years to companies tied to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former vice president of Spain’s Technical Committee of Referees.
Calls for refereeing overhaul
The club said it had gone to UEFA to seek clarification on the payments and urged steps to safeguard the integrity of football competitions. It also demanded a sweeping overhaul of Spain’s refereeing system and football governance structures, including the removal of officials who held positions of responsibility during the period in question.
Real Madrid charged that Tebas was concentrating on discrediting the club instead of using his institutional posts to press for answers in the Negreira case and to advance what it termed the “necessary regeneration” of Spanish football.
“Javier Tebas’s repeated conduct demonstrates a lack of neutrality, respect, and impartiality incompatible with his institutional responsibilities,” Real Madrid said.
The club added that his repeated attacks on Real Madrid and on those calling for transparency and reform represented “a genuine scourge for Spanish football.”
“Consequently, Real Madrid C. F. demands his immediate resignation as president of LaLiga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation,” the club said.
The demand followed remarks in which Tebas likened methods used by the club’s management to those of Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany’s propaganda minister, and pointed to Real Madrid TV as a tool of the alleged strategy.
Real Madrid labeled the comparison “absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious.” The club said Tebas’ clarification that he was not referring to Nazi ideology did nothing to soften what it called the “deeply offensive” nature of his comments.
Accusations of a targeted campaign
The club accused Tebas of repeatedly singling out Real Madrid, its president and its media outlets, and said he had no right to pin the actions of third parties on the club.
Real Madrid also took aim at his comments on its conduct in the Negreira case, which centers on payments made by Barcelona over a period of years to companies tied to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former vice president of Spain’s Technical Committee of Referees.
Calls for refereeing overhaul
The club said it had gone to UEFA to seek clarification on the payments and urged steps to safeguard the integrity of football competitions. It also demanded a sweeping overhaul of Spain’s refereeing system and football governance structures, including the removal of officials who held positions of responsibility during the period in question.
Real Madrid charged that Tebas was concentrating on discrediting the club instead of using his institutional posts to press for answers in the Negreira case and to advance what it termed the “necessary regeneration” of Spanish football.
“Javier Tebas’s repeated conduct demonstrates a lack of neutrality, respect, and impartiality incompatible with his institutional responsibilities,” Real Madrid said.
The club added that his repeated attacks on Real Madrid and on those calling for transparency and reform represented “a genuine scourge for Spanish football.”
“Consequently, Real Madrid C. F. demands his immediate resignation as president of LaLiga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation,” the club said.
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