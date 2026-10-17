Google Unveils AI Initiatives For Indian Msmes, Farmers And Teachers

MENAFN - KNN India)Google has unveiled AI initiatives across agriculture, education and MSMEs in India, including USD 15 million in funding to support small businesses, AI-driven crop research and expanded access to tools for farmers and teachers.

The initiatives, developed with research institutions, educators and development organisations, aim to improve crop productivity, teaching resources, access to credit and skill development.

AI-Based Research To Develop Climate-Resilient Crops

Google DeepMind and Google are partnering with ICRISAT, Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology and the University of Washington to develop an AI-powered genetic atlas for sorghum (jowar).

The project will draw on ICRISAT's collection of over 44,000 seed varieties from more than 90 countries to identify genetic traits for higher productivity and climate resilience. The resulting catalogue will be open-access.

Google DeepMind will also fund a three-year postdoctoral fellowship at ICRISAT to explore similar applications for chickpea, groundnut and pigeon pea. Meanwhile, Google is making its Agricultural Understanding models available in public preview for developers and researchers.

Agricultural AI Supports Farmer Advisories

Google's agricultural APIs have been integrated by Amnex into Gujarat's Krushi Pragati platform, which delivered over 900 million SMS advisories to more than 600,000 farmers in the past year on crop health, pest management, soil conditions and weather.

Google said its agricultural models, initially developed for India, now provide insights across 11 countries.

AI Training Expanded For Teachers

Google has trained over 80,000 Indian teachers through its AI Educator Series since May, helping them use Gemini and Notebook LM for lesson planning, educational content creation and reducing preparation time.

The programme is expanding to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Google is also offering free, self-paced training aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, with six Indian

languages to be added to the existing English version.

Separately, the company is supporting 100 Atal Tinkering Labs through ATL Saathi, a Gemini-powered application promoting STEM education.

Google Commits USD 15 Million To Support MSMEs

Google has committed USD 15 million to The/Nudge to help Indian MSMEs use AI to improve access to formal credit, markets and regulatory compliance. Google estimates that India has over 90 million MSMEs employing more than 345 million people.

The initiative will also launch an open call for proposals and a multilingual, voice-based platform to help people in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns develop job-ready skills and connect with small businesses.

Impact Will Depend On Adoption And Outcomes

Google's initiatives signal a shift towards applying AI beyond consumer products to address gaps in information, resources and infrastructure.

While the company has reported adoption in agriculture and education, the impact will depend on measurable gains in crop productivity, reduced teacher workloads and improved access to finance and markets for small businesses.

For India, the focus is shifting from AI adoption to delivering practical benefits at scale.

(KNN Bureau)