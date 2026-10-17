Women Own 38% Of Registered Msmes In India, Government Data Shows

MENAFN - KNN India)Nearly 3.69 crore registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India were women-owned, accounting for around 38 per cent of total registrations, according to an official factsheet released on Thursday.

The women's labour force participation rate (LFPR) among those aged 15 years and above increased from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 40 per cent in 2025. The worker population ratio for women also rose from 22 per cent to 38.8 per cent during the period.

An estimated 20 crore women aged 15 years and above were employed in India in 2025, the factsheet said.

Women also accounted for a significant share of entrepreneurship, with over 1.07 lakh recognised startups having at least one woman director or partner, representing approximately 48 per cent of all recognised startups, reported IANS.

Women's Participation In Manufacturing

Women constitute nearly 70 per cent of the direct workforce in mobile phone manufacturing as of July 2026. Across the broader electronics manufacturing sector, they accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the workforce created over the past decade.

The government said policies aimed at expanding women's access to safer workplaces, social protection, entrepreneurship, formalisation and financial opportunities were supporting this transition.

Schemes To Support Women Entrepreneurs

The Swavalamban Scheme supports young women from business ideation to enterprise creation through entrepreneurship training, financial assistance, market guidance and legal support. Selected participants also receive 21 weeks of mentorship and handholding to help establish sustainable enterprises.

The Yashasvini campaign aims to promote women's entrepreneurship and achieve gender parity on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform by 2029. As of July 2026, the campaign had facilitated over 22 lakh registrations of women-owned MSMEs.

Public Procurement From Women-Owned Enterprises

Government procurement from women-owned micro and small enterprises (MSEs) stood at 3.8 per cent in FY26, exceeding the mandated target of 3 per cent.

The factsheet highlighted formal recognition, access to finance and market opportunities as key areas for strengthening women-led enterprises.

(KNN Bureau)