Abu Dhabi Announces Noma Cultural District Ahead Of Frieze Fair

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new“creative neighbourhood” calledhas been announced by, a leadingreal estate development company. The announcement came on, coinciding with Frieze London and just weeks before the inauguralfair is set to open in theon

Aldar, which serves as the official fair partner for Frieze Abu Dhabi, revealed the district's name, derived from its location: North of Manarat Al Saadiyat. While specific plans for Noma have yet to be released, the development aligns with Abu Dhabi's strategic efforts over the past few years to attract creative talent. Manarat Al Saadiyat is the multi-purpose exhibition site that has hosted Abu Dhabi Art since 2011.

In 2021, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and also chairman of Aldar, emphasized the emirate's commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural ecosystem. He stated then:“In Abu Dhabi there has been a very clear and conscious decision to invest in culture, and investing in culture does not just mean buildings. We're investing in infrastructure, both soft and hard, whether it's institutions, music programmes, or school curricula.”

Cultural districts featuring exhibition and studio spaces have proven successful in cultivating artistic communities across the Gulf region. Notable examples include Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, home to many major UAE galleries, and Jax in Riyadh, which houses artist studios and the Diriyah Biennale spaces. Abu Dhabi's Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation also recently launched Miza, a creative district centered on its Warehouse421 arts space in the city's port area.

Frieze Abu Dhabi will take place at Manarat Al Saadiyat from November 19 to 22, bringing together 88 galleries with a particular focus on the SWANA region (South-west Asia and North Africa). The fair will incorporate familiar Frieze elements, including Frieze Sculpture, which will install public works along the beach at Mamsha, on Saadiyat's northern edge; a Focus section; and Frieze Masters, curated by Marika Sardar. The fair will also highlight decades of artistic activity within the UAE, featuring a cross-generational dialogue between Emirati artists Mohammed Kazem and Alia Zaal, organized by the Abu Dhabi-based Dirwaza Curatorial Lab. The Global Futures section will showcase artists with established profiles in the country, such as Abdullah Al Saadi and Ala Younis.

While geopolitical tensions, including concerns about a resumption of war with Iran and the recent closure of Saudi Arabia's airspace, have made some gallerists uneasy, Frieze confirmed its commitment to the event. A spokesperson for Frieze stated:“We are in close and regular contact with our exhibitors, and will be as flexible as we sensibly can be for any gallery affected by travel advisories outside their control. As with every Frieze fair, the safety of participants is the primary consideration in all our planning, and we are working closely with DCT and the relevant authorities.”

Source: The Art Newspaper