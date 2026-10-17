Hurricane Trudy Surges to Category 3, Threatening Mexico Coast
(MENAFN) Hurricane Trudy intensified into a Category 3 storm over the eastern Pacific on Friday, putting Mexico’s southwestern and west-central coast at risk of torrential rain, flooding and landslides.
The hurricane was centered southwest of Acapulco in Guerrero state, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service (SMN). The agency said Trudy was moving northwest with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 miles per hour) and stronger gusts.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that the system could unleash life-threatening flooding and landslides across parts of Mexico through the weekend.
Rain and flood threat across four states
Heavy rain is forecast for several Pacific coast states, raising the danger of flash floods, swelling rivers and overflowing waterways. Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco are among the areas affected, and authorities there are tracking the storm’s path and possible impact.
The SMN said rainfall could be especially intense in parts of Guerrero and Oaxaca, two southwestern states prone to flooding when tropical systems strike.
Dangerous seas
Strong winds are also expected along the coast, which could disrupt maritime activity and create hazardous conditions for vessels. Waves of 4 to 5 meters (13 to 16 feet) could batter parts of the Guerrero and Michoacan coasts, the Mexican service said.
The NHC cautioned that large swells from the hurricane could travel along Mexico’s southwestern coastline, bringing dangerous surf and rip currents.
Residents urged to stay alert
Authorities called on people in coastal communities and in flood- and landslide-prone areas to follow official weather bulletins and civil protection guidance. Residents were told to stay alert for further warnings as the hurricane nears land.
Trudy’s emergence falls within the eastern Pacific hurricane season, a period when tropical systems can bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Mexico’s Pacific shoreline. The SMN and NHC are continuing to monitor the storm and issue updates on its strength, movement and likely effects.
The hurricane was centered southwest of Acapulco in Guerrero state, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service (SMN). The agency said Trudy was moving northwest with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 miles per hour) and stronger gusts.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that the system could unleash life-threatening flooding and landslides across parts of Mexico through the weekend.
Rain and flood threat across four states
Heavy rain is forecast for several Pacific coast states, raising the danger of flash floods, swelling rivers and overflowing waterways. Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco are among the areas affected, and authorities there are tracking the storm’s path and possible impact.
The SMN said rainfall could be especially intense in parts of Guerrero and Oaxaca, two southwestern states prone to flooding when tropical systems strike.
Dangerous seas
Strong winds are also expected along the coast, which could disrupt maritime activity and create hazardous conditions for vessels. Waves of 4 to 5 meters (13 to 16 feet) could batter parts of the Guerrero and Michoacan coasts, the Mexican service said.
The NHC cautioned that large swells from the hurricane could travel along Mexico’s southwestern coastline, bringing dangerous surf and rip currents.
Residents urged to stay alert
Authorities called on people in coastal communities and in flood- and landslide-prone areas to follow official weather bulletins and civil protection guidance. Residents were told to stay alert for further warnings as the hurricane nears land.
Trudy’s emergence falls within the eastern Pacific hurricane season, a period when tropical systems can bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Mexico’s Pacific shoreline. The SMN and NHC are continuing to monitor the storm and issue updates on its strength, movement and likely effects.
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