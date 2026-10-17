IEA Leader Stresses Continued Education To Reform Society, Eliminate Corruption

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supreme leader Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada has said continued education and the acquisition of religious knowledge are essential to eliminating corruption and reforming society, urging religious scholars and the public to fulfil their responsibilities in this regard.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the IEA, published the text of Akhundzada's speech on his X account on Friday, saying the remarks were made at a jihadist madrassa in Kandahar on Thursday.

Akhundzada said knowledge was one of Allah Almighty's attributes and that people could draw closer to Allah and attain perfection by acquiring knowledge.

He described the pursuit of knowledge as obligatory and essential, saying the continuation of teaching and learning was the responsibility of the public and religious scholars to preserve religion and reform society.

Akhundzada urged students to pursue knowledge with the intention of understanding and practising their religion rather than seeking worldly status and prestige.

He also advised them not to withhold their knowledge from others.

He further stressed that students should not abandon their studies, should strive to increase their knowledge, avoid arrogance when learning from others and continue attending religious jurisprudence and scholarly gatherings after graduation.

Akhundzada also emphasised respect for teachers, humility and adherence to madrassa rules, saying arrogance was an obstacle to acquiring knowledge.

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