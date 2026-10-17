Qatar Takes Part In Singapore International Cyber Week

Qatar, represented by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), participated in the 11th Singapore International Cyber Week, held on October 12-15.

Qatar's delegation was headed by NCSA Director-General Ahmed Mohammed al-Mutawa al-Hammadi, who took part in a high level panel discussion on“Algorithms and Alliances: Will AI Take Over Cyber Diplomacy”.

The session explored the challenges facing developing countries amid rapid technological advancements, including in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and the role of developed countries in bridging the resulting gaps.

On the sidelines of the event, al-Hammadi visited the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation and the Asean Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence.

National Cyber Security Agency 1th Singapore International Cyber Week