Qatar Qualify For Tent Pegging World Cup In Jordan After Winning Play-Off

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar have qualified for the Tent Pegging World Cup in Jordan after finishing first in the qualifying play-off tournament hosted by Oman over three days.

The Qatari team secured the top spot with 414.50 points, finishing 1.50 points ahead of runners-up Iraq in a closely contested competition. Kuwait placed third.

Qatar's riders delivered strong performances throughout the tournament, with Nasser Al Hajri winning gold in the individual event on the final day. His compatriot Ibrahim Al Hammadi claimed silver.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Jordan from November 11 to 14.