Meenakshi (India) Limited Announces Sub-Division Of Equity Shares To Enhance Tradability
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Mr. Ashutosh Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, Meenakshi India Limited
Background: recent BSE listing
BSE approved the Company's direct listing on the Main Board effective July 22, 2026, and trading began on July 28, 2026. The stock opened at Rs. 281.99, and the Company remains listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange. The listing was a direct listing and not an IPO.
Rationale
The sub-division is intended to make the Company's equity shares more liquid and affordable, encouraging greater participation from retail investors and widening the Company's shareholder base. The Board believes that the sub-division is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.
What it means for shareholders
More shares: Every shareholder on the record date will hold two shares for each share held before. For example, 100 shares of Rs. 10 face value become 200 shares of Rs. 5 face value.
Lower face value: Face value per share moves from Rs. 10 to Rs. 5.
Same ownership: Shareholders' proportionate ownership in the Company is unchanged.
Key dates
|Milestone
|Date
|Disclosure of proposal
|August 31, 2026
|Shareholder approval (AGM)
|Monday, September 28, 2026
|Intimation to stock exchanges
|Wednesday, September 30, 2026
|Record date
|Friday, October 30, 2026
Further details on implementation will be communicated through the stock exchanges as required.
Management Comment
Commenting on the development, Mr. Ashutosh Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, Meenakshi India Limited, said, "Meenakshi India has built a strong base of investors who share our long-term vision. This stock split is a step towards making our shares more accessible to a wider set of investors, especially retail shareholders. We believe it will improve liquidity in the stock and let more investors take part in the Company's growth journey.”
About Meenakshi (India) Limited
Meenakshi (India) Limited (CIN: L74300TN1987PLC014678) is an apparel manufacturer and exporter headquartered in Chennai and listed on BSE and the Calcutta Stock Exchange. The Company is committed to delivering value to its shareholders and to transparent communication with the investment community.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at
Investor Contact
Kanchan Rathi
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Meenakshi (India) Limited
New No. 29/16, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai – 600 014
Phone: +91-44-4263 6795 / +91-44-2858 2862
Email: ...
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. It is based on the Company's regulatory intimation dated September 30, 2026.
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