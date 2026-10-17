Russia Says US Treasury Tapped Its Wealth Fund for Diesel Deal
(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department has asked Russia’s sovereign wealth fund to help put a newly announced diesel agreement into practice, Moscow said Friday.
Presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev told the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow that Washington approached the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for support with payment processing and with resolving a range of “purely tactical matters” tied to the arrangement.
“The Russian Direct Investment Fund will work to ensure that all payments are efficient and, consequently, reach their intended recipients,” said Dmitriev, who also serves as the fund’s chief executive. His remarks were carried by Russian media outlets, including a state-run news agency.
Deal followed Trump-Putin call
US President Donald Trump announced the diesel supply deal last Friday after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Under the terms, Moscow agreed to supply fuel to the US and to global markets.
Putin argued that Russian diesel flowing to American and international markets would benefit the global economy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the agreement, cautioning that loosening curbs on Russian diesel exports could help bankroll Moscow’s war effort.
Dmitriev said the US Energy Department has already named specific Russian companies that will deliver diesel to the US.
More initiatives promised
Turning to broader Russia-US relations, Dmitriev said Moscow and Washington would soon unveil “further important initiatives,” and called the diesel deal a sign of the “ice finally beginning to break.”
“We have a large, broad scope of projects underway. Naturally, things are quite difficult; there is resistance – at times, significant resistance – from various quarters,” Dmitriev said.
He said the two countries are discussing joint energy ventures covering the Arctic, liquefied natural gas and other areas. They are also negotiating joint data center projects, including some that would run on power from Russian nuclear plants, he added.
Presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev told the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow that Washington approached the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for support with payment processing and with resolving a range of “purely tactical matters” tied to the arrangement.
“The Russian Direct Investment Fund will work to ensure that all payments are efficient and, consequently, reach their intended recipients,” said Dmitriev, who also serves as the fund’s chief executive. His remarks were carried by Russian media outlets, including a state-run news agency.
Deal followed Trump-Putin call
US President Donald Trump announced the diesel supply deal last Friday after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Under the terms, Moscow agreed to supply fuel to the US and to global markets.
Putin argued that Russian diesel flowing to American and international markets would benefit the global economy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the agreement, cautioning that loosening curbs on Russian diesel exports could help bankroll Moscow’s war effort.
Dmitriev said the US Energy Department has already named specific Russian companies that will deliver diesel to the US.
More initiatives promised
Turning to broader Russia-US relations, Dmitriev said Moscow and Washington would soon unveil “further important initiatives,” and called the diesel deal a sign of the “ice finally beginning to break.”
“We have a large, broad scope of projects underway. Naturally, things are quite difficult; there is resistance – at times, significant resistance – from various quarters,” Dmitriev said.
He said the two countries are discussing joint energy ventures covering the Arctic, liquefied natural gas and other areas. They are also negotiating joint data center projects, including some that would run on power from Russian nuclear plants, he added.
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