Turkmenistan Urges Support For Ashgabat Climate Dialogue Initiative

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has called on interested countries and international partners to support its initiative to establish the Ashgabat Climate Dialogue, a multilateral platform for cooperation on climate change and environmental protection.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government citing President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's speech at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

“Turkmenistan is putting forward an initiative to establish the Ashgabat Climate Dialogue - a multilateral platform for exchanging experience and coordinating approaches to climate change adaptation, combating desertification and drought, the rational use of water resources and the promotion of green solutions,” Berdimuhamedov said.

The president stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation on climate change and environmental security, including through the rational use of water resources, the introduction of modern environmental technologies and efforts to improve the resilience of national economies to global climate change.

He also said that CICA had significant potential to support joint projects and promote effective solutions for sustainable environmental development.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been seeking to expand international cooperation on climate change, water security and combating desertification. In July 2026, the government announced plans to establish the Ashgabat Climate Dialogue, alongside regional centres for climate technologies and combating desertification in Central Asia. The proposed interdepartmental commission would coordinate these initiatives with foreign partners and financial institutions.

Water management is a key element of the country's climate agenda. In June 2026, the government, the United Nations and international development partners held a dialogue on long-term water availability scenarios for Turkmenistan through 2050, examining potential implications for agriculture, food security, employment and ecosystems.

Turkmenistan is also participating in regional climate adaptation initiatives supported by UN agencies. These include efforts to strengthen scientific monitoring and cooperation on the impacts of climate change on Central Asia's cryosphere and transboundary water resources.