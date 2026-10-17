Indian Army, Assam Rifles Take Up Water Security, Skill Development Initiatives In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 17 (IANS) The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have undertaken separate initiatives in Manipur to improve access to drinking water and promote employment-oriented skill development among local residents, officials said on Saturday.

A defence spokesman said that as part of its Military Civic Action programme under 'Operation Sadbhavana', the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army provided a 10,000-litre water storage facility to Leimakhong village in Kangpokpi district, benefiting around 35 families and addressing the recurring problem of water scarcity.

The village previously lacked adequate water storage infrastructure and depended on a continuous water supply, he said.

During the dry season, when the flow reduced significantly, residents faced shortages and were often forced to walk to available water sources to meet their daily needs.

The spokesman said that recognising the need for a practical and sustainable solution, the Indian Army provided the storage facility to strengthen the village's existing water infrastructure.

The facility will enable residents to store water when supplies are adequate and use the reserve during periods of reduced flow, particularly in the dry months.

The initiative is expected to improve the reliability of water availability, reduce the hardship faced by villagers, and ensure better access to this essential resource.

In a separate initiative to enhance employment opportunities for local youth, Assam Rifles inaugurated the second batch of Food and Beverage Service training at the UNAU Skill Development Centre at Khuga in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Organised in collaboration with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the skill development arm of the Tata Group, the programme seeks to bridge the gap between local talent and the requirements of the hospitality industry.

A senior Assam Rifles officer presided over the inaugural ceremony, which was attended by other officials and personnel, along with 42 registered local candidates.

The training course comprises 10 weeks of structured classroom instruction, followed by four weeks of practical, on-the-job training.

Candidates will also have the option to undertake a one-year apprenticeship under the programme's framework. Upon successful completion of the course and fulfilment of the prescribed selection criteria, eligible candidates will be considered for employment opportunities in the hospitality sector.

The initiative is expected to equip local youth with industry-relevant skills, expand their employment prospects and support sustainable livelihoods in the region.