Qatar Pledges Energy Fix for Lebanon as UNIFIL Exit Looms
(MENAFN) Qatar is moving to deliver integrated solutions for Lebanon’s energy sector and revive projects the two countries already agreed on, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced Friday.
Al Thani spoke to reporters in Beirut after sitting down with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. He said the talks centered on bilateral ties and on carrying out joint projects meant to advance regional security, stability and prosperity.
“The energy sector is a key priority for Lebanon,” he said, adding that a subsequent meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam would focus on reactivating the projects previously agreed between Beirut and Doha.
The Qatari premier said he also reviewed regional and international developments with Aoun, with a particular focus on southern Lebanon and “Israeli occupation practices” against the country.
Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar’s backing for steps taken by Lebanon and stressed that the Israeli army must withdraw from Lebanese land it occupies and transfer it to the Lebanese army. He also reiterated Qatar’s continued support for Lebanon.
Lebanon pushes for a UN-flagged force after UNIFIL
In a separate development, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said Beirut remains committed to keeping an international force in southern Lebanon to succeed the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) when its mission ends at year’s end.
Rajji made the remarks at a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. UNIFIL commander Diodato Abagnara and an accompanying delegation also attended.
The discussion covered conditions in southern Lebanon and the future of the international presence once UNIFIL’s current mandate expires. Rajji paid tribute to the sacrifices made by UN peacekeepers in safeguarding security and stability in the south.
Lacroix urged preparation for the next phase, saying the UN Security Council would soon open negotiations on the future of the UN presence in Lebanon. He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to a constructive role in the coming period, with full respect for Lebanon’s position, the statement said.
Both sides agreed to step up efforts to clear obstacles and secure a continued international presence in southern Lebanon under the UN flag.
Lacroix arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday for a visit of unannounced length, meeting officials to discuss UNIFIL’s future and the possibility of extending its mission. He has so far met Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Salam and army commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal.
EU steps in with new mission
On Monday, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision creating a new support mission in Lebanon for an initial three years. The mission aims to build up the capabilities of the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces and to bolster the country’s sovereignty and stability.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, during an Oct. 7-8 visit to Lebanon, stressed the need to prevent a security vacuum in the south after UNIFIL’s mandate ends.
UNIFIL operates in southern Lebanon under UN Security Council resolutions. Its duties include monitoring the cessation of hostilities and supporting the Lebanese army’s deployment in its area of operations.
The debate over the force’s future comes as its mission nears its end, with international consultations underway on the shape of the UN presence in southern Lebanon in the next phase.
Al Thani spoke to reporters in Beirut after sitting down with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. He said the talks centered on bilateral ties and on carrying out joint projects meant to advance regional security, stability and prosperity.
“The energy sector is a key priority for Lebanon,” he said, adding that a subsequent meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam would focus on reactivating the projects previously agreed between Beirut and Doha.
The Qatari premier said he also reviewed regional and international developments with Aoun, with a particular focus on southern Lebanon and “Israeli occupation practices” against the country.
Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar’s backing for steps taken by Lebanon and stressed that the Israeli army must withdraw from Lebanese land it occupies and transfer it to the Lebanese army. He also reiterated Qatar’s continued support for Lebanon.
Lebanon pushes for a UN-flagged force after UNIFIL
In a separate development, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said Beirut remains committed to keeping an international force in southern Lebanon to succeed the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) when its mission ends at year’s end.
Rajji made the remarks at a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. UNIFIL commander Diodato Abagnara and an accompanying delegation also attended.
The discussion covered conditions in southern Lebanon and the future of the international presence once UNIFIL’s current mandate expires. Rajji paid tribute to the sacrifices made by UN peacekeepers in safeguarding security and stability in the south.
Lacroix urged preparation for the next phase, saying the UN Security Council would soon open negotiations on the future of the UN presence in Lebanon. He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to a constructive role in the coming period, with full respect for Lebanon’s position, the statement said.
Both sides agreed to step up efforts to clear obstacles and secure a continued international presence in southern Lebanon under the UN flag.
Lacroix arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday for a visit of unannounced length, meeting officials to discuss UNIFIL’s future and the possibility of extending its mission. He has so far met Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Salam and army commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal.
EU steps in with new mission
On Monday, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision creating a new support mission in Lebanon for an initial three years. The mission aims to build up the capabilities of the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces and to bolster the country’s sovereignty and stability.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, during an Oct. 7-8 visit to Lebanon, stressed the need to prevent a security vacuum in the south after UNIFIL’s mandate ends.
UNIFIL operates in southern Lebanon under UN Security Council resolutions. Its duties include monitoring the cessation of hostilities and supporting the Lebanese army’s deployment in its area of operations.
The debate over the force’s future comes as its mission nears its end, with international consultations underway on the shape of the UN presence in southern Lebanon in the next phase.
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