Burnham Offers Scotland Bold Devolution Deal, Jobs Powers
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham put a sweeping devolution package to Scotland on Friday, offering expanded regional powers, including control over employment support, and pressing both governments to work together on public services.
Addressing an event in North Lanarkshire, Burnham said he had arrived with “a big offer” and wanted to find common ground with the Scottish government.
“I care about Scotland a lot, and I am coming today with a big offer and in search of common ground,” he said.
Burnham argued that politics should put “place first, not party first,” and that people in Scotland “deserve better from politicians and politics.” He called his plan a “serious and genuine offer” to hand more control to local people, and demanded faster movement on regional devolution.
“We need to look at the resources and decision-making powers that sit at the regional level in Scotland, so that no Scottish city regions are left behind,” he said.
“But if you ask me, we’ve got to move faster … if we don’t move now, Scotland could lose out.”
Burnham warned that some Scottish towns and cities risk slipping behind parts of northern England, where regional powers are already being widened.
Work and pensions powers on the table
The prime minister proposed devolving responsibilities tied to the Department for Work and Pensions. He is seeking a localized employment-support model similar to the one in England, adapted by the Scottish Parliament.
“Devolution was never supposed to stop at the doors of the Scottish Parliament,” he said.
Independence debate
Ahead of the speech, Scottish First Minister John Swinney said he was interested in “working constructively” with the UK government and backed giving the Scottish Parliament as many powers as possible.
Burnham also urged an end to “tribal politics” between the two administrations, saying they can cooperate on some issues without agreeing on everything.
Asked whether regional devolution could influence support for Scottish independence, he urged both governments to concentrate on practical solutions instead of constitutional disputes.
“People in Scotland are suffering from the cost-of-living crisis, like they are in England and everywhere else,” he said.
Swinney is expected to renew his push for independence in his keynote speech Saturday at the Scottish National Party conference.
Addressing an event in North Lanarkshire, Burnham said he had arrived with “a big offer” and wanted to find common ground with the Scottish government.
“I care about Scotland a lot, and I am coming today with a big offer and in search of common ground,” he said.
Burnham argued that politics should put “place first, not party first,” and that people in Scotland “deserve better from politicians and politics.” He called his plan a “serious and genuine offer” to hand more control to local people, and demanded faster movement on regional devolution.
“We need to look at the resources and decision-making powers that sit at the regional level in Scotland, so that no Scottish city regions are left behind,” he said.
“But if you ask me, we’ve got to move faster … if we don’t move now, Scotland could lose out.”
Burnham warned that some Scottish towns and cities risk slipping behind parts of northern England, where regional powers are already being widened.
Work and pensions powers on the table
The prime minister proposed devolving responsibilities tied to the Department for Work and Pensions. He is seeking a localized employment-support model similar to the one in England, adapted by the Scottish Parliament.
“Devolution was never supposed to stop at the doors of the Scottish Parliament,” he said.
Independence debate
Ahead of the speech, Scottish First Minister John Swinney said he was interested in “working constructively” with the UK government and backed giving the Scottish Parliament as many powers as possible.
Burnham also urged an end to “tribal politics” between the two administrations, saying they can cooperate on some issues without agreeing on everything.
Asked whether regional devolution could influence support for Scottish independence, he urged both governments to concentrate on practical solutions instead of constitutional disputes.
“People in Scotland are suffering from the cost-of-living crisis, like they are in England and everywhere else,” he said.
Swinney is expected to renew his push for independence in his keynote speech Saturday at the Scottish National Party conference.
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