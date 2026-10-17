FIFA Hits Spain With 15 Percent Stadium Closure
(MENAFN) FIFA has ordered Spain to shut part of its stadium for its next home friendly after supporters aimed anti-Muslim chants at fans of Egypt, the sport’s governing body said.
In its ruling, FIFA said at least 15% of available seats must stay closed, mainly in the stands behind the goals. It also fined the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) $20,000.
The federation may be allowed to hand the shuttered seats to community or special-interest groups, including families, students and anti-discrimination organizations, subject to FIFA approval. Any plan must include visible anti-discrimination measures and reach FIFA at least 15 days before kickoff.
Match behind the penalty
The punishment traces back to Spain’s goalless friendly with Egypt on March 31 at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona. A group of Spanish fans chanted discriminatory slogans targeting Muslims during the first half and again shortly after the restart.
An anti-discrimination warning flashed on the stadium screen and an announcement urged fans to stop. The message was repeated early in the second half, drawing whistles from parts of the crowd. FIFA later opened disciplinary proceedings over what it called Islamophobic and xenophobic behavior.
Federation’s defense rejected
The RFEF argued that the chant was not discriminatory and that the word “Muslim” was not inherently insulting. FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee dismissed that position, ruling that words that are harmless on their own can become discriminatory when used to mock or demean a religious identity.
The committee said the federation could not “persuasively maintain both that the chant was entirely harmless and that it warranted activation of anti-discrimination measures.”
FIFA acknowledged that Spanish officials had put preventive measures in place, cooperated with match authorities, publicly condemned the incident and tried to identify those responsible. The RFEF denounced the chants after the match.
Reaction
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called the incident “intolerable,” and said violent individuals were exploiting football as a platform.
Lamine Yamal, the Spanish winger who is Muslim, also condemned the chants, saying that using religion as a taunt was disrespectful and racist.
The Egyptian Football Association called the chants a “repugnant act of racism,” and stressed that the conduct of a small group would not harm relations between the two national federations.
What happens next
The sanction covers only Spain’s next home friendly, not a competitive fixture. Its timing could slip depending on Spain’s Nations League and Euro 2028 qualifying schedule.
In its ruling, FIFA said at least 15% of available seats must stay closed, mainly in the stands behind the goals. It also fined the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) $20,000.
The federation may be allowed to hand the shuttered seats to community or special-interest groups, including families, students and anti-discrimination organizations, subject to FIFA approval. Any plan must include visible anti-discrimination measures and reach FIFA at least 15 days before kickoff.
Match behind the penalty
The punishment traces back to Spain’s goalless friendly with Egypt on March 31 at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona. A group of Spanish fans chanted discriminatory slogans targeting Muslims during the first half and again shortly after the restart.
An anti-discrimination warning flashed on the stadium screen and an announcement urged fans to stop. The message was repeated early in the second half, drawing whistles from parts of the crowd. FIFA later opened disciplinary proceedings over what it called Islamophobic and xenophobic behavior.
Federation’s defense rejected
The RFEF argued that the chant was not discriminatory and that the word “Muslim” was not inherently insulting. FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee dismissed that position, ruling that words that are harmless on their own can become discriminatory when used to mock or demean a religious identity.
The committee said the federation could not “persuasively maintain both that the chant was entirely harmless and that it warranted activation of anti-discrimination measures.”
FIFA acknowledged that Spanish officials had put preventive measures in place, cooperated with match authorities, publicly condemned the incident and tried to identify those responsible. The RFEF denounced the chants after the match.
Reaction
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called the incident “intolerable,” and said violent individuals were exploiting football as a platform.
Lamine Yamal, the Spanish winger who is Muslim, also condemned the chants, saying that using religion as a taunt was disrespectful and racist.
The Egyptian Football Association called the chants a “repugnant act of racism,” and stressed that the conduct of a small group would not harm relations between the two national federations.
What happens next
The sanction covers only Spain’s next home friendly, not a competitive fixture. Its timing could slip depending on Spain’s Nations League and Euro 2028 qualifying schedule.
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