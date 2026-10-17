Panama Hit by 746 Aftershocks After 7.5 Quake; Coast Changes Probed
(MENAFN) Panama has logged 746 aftershocks since a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck last week, and scientists are now probing reported changes along the country’s Pacific coast, local media reported Friday.
Aftershocks of this scale can persist for weeks. “According to theory and historical information, aftershocks from an earthquake of this magnitude can last between one and two months,” Nestor Luque, director of the University of Panama’s Institute of Geosciences, told a Panamanian daily newspaper.
The Oct. 9 quake struck at a depth of less than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), Luque said, and the energy it unleashed is still forcing tectonic blocks to readjust. Seismic records show the aftershocks are steadily weakening in magnitude, he said.
Tremors recorded in Chiriqui and Bocas del Toro stem from separate fault systems and are not necessarily tied to the Oct. 9 event, Luque added.
Coastal changes under investigation
Researchers are examining accounts from residents along the Pacific coast who report exposed rocks and stretches where the sea appears to have pulled back. Luque said fault movements can lift or lower coastal land and reshape the surface. Geologists will inspect the affected areas to determine whether faulting caused the changes, he said.
Scientists are also looking into reports of discolored water, including grayish tones. Groundwater may have mixed with minerals released by the quake, Luque said, but chemical testing is required to pin down the cause.
On Isla Canas, in the southern province of Los Santos, residents reported that the island appeared to have split after the quake. Geologists will check whether fractures run across the island and reach the sea, Luque said, which could offer evidence of fault movement.
Monitoring gap
The Institute of Geosciences estimates that beefing up seismic monitoring would take roughly 150 instruments, while a nationwide early-warning system could require 700 sensors.
Aftershocks of this scale can persist for weeks. “According to theory and historical information, aftershocks from an earthquake of this magnitude can last between one and two months,” Nestor Luque, director of the University of Panama’s Institute of Geosciences, told a Panamanian daily newspaper.
The Oct. 9 quake struck at a depth of less than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), Luque said, and the energy it unleashed is still forcing tectonic blocks to readjust. Seismic records show the aftershocks are steadily weakening in magnitude, he said.
Tremors recorded in Chiriqui and Bocas del Toro stem from separate fault systems and are not necessarily tied to the Oct. 9 event, Luque added.
Coastal changes under investigation
Researchers are examining accounts from residents along the Pacific coast who report exposed rocks and stretches where the sea appears to have pulled back. Luque said fault movements can lift or lower coastal land and reshape the surface. Geologists will inspect the affected areas to determine whether faulting caused the changes, he said.
Scientists are also looking into reports of discolored water, including grayish tones. Groundwater may have mixed with minerals released by the quake, Luque said, but chemical testing is required to pin down the cause.
On Isla Canas, in the southern province of Los Santos, residents reported that the island appeared to have split after the quake. Geologists will check whether fractures run across the island and reach the sea, Luque said, which could offer evidence of fault movement.
Monitoring gap
The Institute of Geosciences estimates that beefing up seismic monitoring would take roughly 150 instruments, while a nationwide early-warning system could require 700 sensors.
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