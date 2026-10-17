China Warns EU Against Protectionism as USD418B Deficit Looms
(MENAFN) China issued an urgent warning to the EU on Friday, telling the bloc to “refrain from introducing protectionist” measures after reports that Brussels is readying new trade tools aimed at shrinking its deficit with Beijing.
Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, pressed the EU to stand by its pledges on free and open trade and to follow World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, according to a state-run Chinese outlet.
Speaking to reporters, Mao said Beijing “hopes the EU will honor its commitment to free and open trade and WTO rules, refrain from introducing protectionist and discriminatory policies and measures,”
She also called on the bloc to join China in building more balanced and sustainable two-way trade while keeping global industrial and supply chains stable.
Mao pointed to the outcome of the second regular meeting of the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism as proof that both sides can manage their disagreements through dialogue.
Her comments came a day after a financial news agency reported that the EU is preparing new trade powers that could effectively restrict access to its market, as part of a push to narrow the trade gap with China.
According to that report, which cited people familiar with the matter, EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday asked the European Commission to draft a proposal by the end of the year.
The numbers explain the urgency. Data from the European Commission show the bloc imported $650 billion in goods from China in 2025 while exporting just $232 billion, leaving a merchandise trade deficit of roughly $418 billion.
Brussels has made that imbalance a central concern.
Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, pressed the EU to stand by its pledges on free and open trade and to follow World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, according to a state-run Chinese outlet.
Speaking to reporters, Mao said Beijing “hopes the EU will honor its commitment to free and open trade and WTO rules, refrain from introducing protectionist and discriminatory policies and measures,”
She also called on the bloc to join China in building more balanced and sustainable two-way trade while keeping global industrial and supply chains stable.
Mao pointed to the outcome of the second regular meeting of the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism as proof that both sides can manage their disagreements through dialogue.
Her comments came a day after a financial news agency reported that the EU is preparing new trade powers that could effectively restrict access to its market, as part of a push to narrow the trade gap with China.
According to that report, which cited people familiar with the matter, EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday asked the European Commission to draft a proposal by the end of the year.
The numbers explain the urgency. Data from the European Commission show the bloc imported $650 billion in goods from China in 2025 while exporting just $232 billion, leaving a merchandise trade deficit of roughly $418 billion.
Brussels has made that imbalance a central concern.
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