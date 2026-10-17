Azerbaijan, Vietnam Consider Launching Direct Air Links

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Vietnam are considering establishing direct air links, including potential flights by Vietjet Air to Baku and regional airports in Azerbaijan.

According to a post on social media by Samir Rzayev, chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), he met on October 16 with representatives of Vietnam's Vietjet Air, Sovico Group and Vingroup.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for launching direct air services between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, Vietjet Air flights to Baku and Azerbaijan's regional airports, and potential cooperation with Azerbaijan Airlines.

“Expanding the international route network, attracting new airlines and diversifying air links are among our strategic priorities,” Rzayev said.

Will be updated