Uzbekistan, AIIB Explore Transport, Energy And Water Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) discussed expanding cooperation on road and railway networks, logistics corridors, energy infrastructure and water systems during a meeting in Bangkok on October 15.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Economy and Finance, following a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and AIIB President Zou Jiayi on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

The discussions focused on Uzbekistan's macroeconomic trends, economic development priorities and opportunities to expand cooperation with the bank.

Particular attention was given to infrastructure projects aimed at supporting sustainable economic growth. The parties discussed developing road and railway networks, logistics corridors, electricity transmission infrastructure, water supply systems and digital infrastructure.

These projects are expected to improve connectivity, expand business opportunities and create conditions for greater production of higher value-added goods.

Additionally, the officials exchanged views on potential public-private partnership (PPP) projects to develop road infrastructure, as well as initiatives to improve rural infrastructure and modernize public school facilities.

The meeting was attended by AIIB Managing Director General for Investment Operations (Region 2) Konstantin Limitovskiy, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan Nodirbek Ochilov, Adviser to the Minister of Economy and Finance Jasur Karshibayev and other officials.

The parties agreed to expand cooperation, develop new initiatives and continue discussions on the issues raised during the meeting.