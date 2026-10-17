'Youth Power Aligned With 'Nation First' Ideology': HM Amit Shah On ABVP's Odisha Poll Victory

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Saturday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its victory in the Odisha student union elections, saying the results conveyed a clear message that the country's youth stood firmly with the 'Nation First' ideology.

In a post on X, HM Shah said the ABVP's victories in 13 universities in Odisha, following its success at Panjab University and Delhi University, reflected the youth's support for nationalism.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all the karyakartas of @abvpodisha for achieving a resounding victory in the Odisha Student Parliament elections. First Panjab University, then Delhi University, and now in 13 universities of Odisha, this victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad clearly conveys the message that the youth power of the country is firmly aligned not with the powerful forces that spread falsehoods, illusions, and chaos, but with the 'Nation First' ideology,” Shah posted.

Earlier on Friday, BJP President Nitin Nabin also congratulated the ABVP candidates who emerged victorious in the student union elections held across colleges and universities in Odisha, saying the victory reflected the youth's faith in nationalism and national interest.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the victorious candidates and dedicated workers on the resounding victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the student union elections held in Odisha," Nabin said.

The BJP President said the ABVP's performance in the campus polls indicated the rejection of what he described as the politics of anarchy.

"This victory reflects the unwavering faith of the youth in nationalism and national interests, rejecting the politics of spreading anarchy in the name of young people. Inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the youth of India today are moving forward with a resolve to build the nation and are committed to playing an important role in realising the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047," Nabin added.

The campus polls were held in Odisha on October 15 after a gap of eight years.

Student union elections were conducted in 337 higher education institutions across the state, recording an overall voter turnout of 56 per cent.

According to the data provided, a total of 3,610 candidates emerged victorious in the elections, including 3,453 from colleges and 157 from universities.