Bengaluru Drowning In Rainwater, Reeking Of Garbage, Charges Karnataka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government over waterlogging and garbage accumulation in Bengaluru, accusing it of failing to address civic problems despite promoting the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative.

Bengaluru witnessed heavy late-evening and overnight rain on Friday (October 16) as the northeast monsoon picked up intensity across the region.

Heavy overnight showers caused severe waterlogging, submerging underpasses. Rainwater entered multiple commercial establishments, and commuters faced heavy gridlock and slow-moving traffic across key arterial roads.

In a statement, Ashoka said roads had turned into lakes and cars were getting submerged in flooded underpasses amid incessant rainfall, while garbage heaps and foul smells had become commonplace across the city.

“This is the present state of our Silicon City, Bengaluru,” he said, questioning Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the government's much-publicised 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative.

Ashoka accused the Congress government of restricting the initiative to publicity posters and advertisements while residents were forced to endure severe hardships due to poor civic management.

He also targeted Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, questioning his absence amid the deteriorating situation. Ashoka alleged that the Minister was preoccupied with making social media reels instead of addressing public grievances.

“Is your job limited to delivering speeches in front of cameras and making reels on social media? While ordinary people are struggling through flooded roads and breathing the stench of garbage, where are you?” he asked.

Listing the city's civic concerns, Ashoka said waterlogging in underpasses was putting motorists at risk, while the failure to ensure proper garbage disposal had raised fears of infectious diseases.

He added that public anger was mounting over what he described as the irresponsibility of the municipal administration and the state government.

Ashoka urged the government to stop making promises and take immediate action to resolve the problems. He called upon the ministers to visit affected areas with officials and ensure that the civic issues were addressed without delay.

Warning the Congress government of public backlash, he said Bengaluru's residents would teach it a fitting lesson if it failed to act promptly.