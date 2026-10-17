Delhi Police Rescue 19 Women, Arrest 10 In Raids On Two Spas In City

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Central District Police conducted simultaneous raids at two spa establishments in the Nabi Karim and Paharganj areas of Delhi, rescuing 19 women and arresting 10 people for their alleged involvement in illegal activities, police said on Saturday.

The raids were conducted as part of a crackdown on alleged illegal activities operating under the guise of spa services. Two FIRs have been registered under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigation is underway.

In the first operation, Nabi Karim police acted on specific information about an alleged sex racket operating at Hollywood Spa, located on the second and third floors of property number 8709-10 on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

According to police, on October 16, a secret informer approached Sub-Inspector Neeraj Rathi and provided information about the alleged racket. The information was shared with the station house officer (SHO), who constituted a team to verify the input and take legal action.

A police personnel was deployed as a decoy customer to verify the information. After the alleged illegal activity was confirmed, the team raided the premises, rescued 14 women and arrested nine accused.

The arrested persons were identified as Preeti Iman Ali, 39, the spa owner; Rizwan Ali, 38, the manager; Asif, 35; Shajeb, 31; Mohd. Umar, 39; Sameer, 25; Shahrukh, 35; Gulrej alias Danish, 28; and Shiva, 25. They are residents of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka.

An FIR (No. 473/26), dated October 16, was registered at Nabi Karim police station under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

In a separate operation, Paharganj police raided New Latest Unisex Salon and Spa at property number 3738 on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. During the raid, five women were rescued, and one accused was arrested.

The accused was identified as Shakeel Ahmed, 46, a native of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, who was residing at the spa premises in Delhi.

An FIR (No. 452/2026), dated October 17, was registered at Paharganj police station under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Police teams from both stations carried out the operations under the supervision of their respective SHOs, with the Nabi Karim operation also supervised by the ACP, Paharganj.

Further investigation is underway.