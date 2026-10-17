Saudi-Led Coalition Hits Houthi Missile Launch Sites in Yemen
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced late Friday that it had destroyed ballistic missile launch ramps belonging to the Houthis, targeting launch platforms in the northwestern province of Saada.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki made the announcement in a post on US social media platform X. He did not elaborate on the scope, timing or outcome of the operation, and no additional details were provided. The claim could not be independently verified.
The strike comes against the backdrop of a conflict that has gripped Yemen for more than a decade. The Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014, a takeover that prompted the coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. Fighting has continued in the years since.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki made the announcement in a post on US social media platform X. He did not elaborate on the scope, timing or outcome of the operation, and no additional details were provided. The claim could not be independently verified.
The strike comes against the backdrop of a conflict that has gripped Yemen for more than a decade. The Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014, a takeover that prompted the coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. Fighting has continued in the years since.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment