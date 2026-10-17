Trump Denies Spacex's Starlink Was Slowed Down Over Ukraine By Either White House Or Elon Musk: Report



Asked by reporters who was responsible for pausing access to Starlink for the Ukrainian military, President Donald Trump denied that either he or Musk was behind the move, according to a CNBC report.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had previously sought to distance himself from direct responsibility, saying that Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the U.S. government. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Starlink was not completely shut down in Ukraine but that its speed had been reduced.

President Donald Trump on Friday denied that either the White House or Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) CEO Elon Musk ordered restrictions on Starlink satellite internet services used by Ukraine's armed forces.

The comments come after Ukrainian officials said the restrictions disrupted military operations and the country's ability to intercept Russian attacks. Musk, meanwhile, had previously pointed responsibility toward the U.S. government, while conflicting reports have emerged over who ordered the slowdown.

SpaceX shares fell nearly 2% during the regular trading session on Friday, and declined 0.4% further in the after-hours trade.

Trump Denies Ordering Starlink Restrictions

Asked by reporters in Washington who was responsible for pausing access to Starlink for the Ukrainian military, Trump denied that either he or Musk was behind the move, according to a report by CNBC.

“Well, I don't know if it was anybody because it wasn't me, and I don't think it was Elon,” Trump said.“And from what I understand, it's the same as it's always been.”

The denial follows reports pointing in different directions. Reuters reported Thursday, citing two U.S. officials, that the call to restrict Starlink in Ukraine came from the White House, although the report did not identify who made the order.

The Telegraph, meanwhile, reported Friday that Musk had“approached” Trump with the idea of slowing down Starlink in Ukraine and that they both played a role in imposing the restrictions.

Musk had previously sought to distance himself from direct responsibility, writing on X that Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the U.S. government.

Elon Musk's post on X | @elonmusk/X

The conflicting accounts come amid heightened tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.

Zelenskyy Says Starlink Was Slowed, Not Shut Off

Zelenskyy said in a post on X on Friday that Starlink was not completely shut down in Ukraine but that its speed had been reduced, with the restrictions having significant consequences for Ukrainian military operations.

According to Zelenskyy, the slowdown affected Ukraine's ability to use Starlink-connected systems to intercept Russian drones attacking civilians. He said Ukrainian forces also rely on the service for mid-range strikes against Russian military targets in occupied Ukrainian territory.

“We couldn't use a tool that helps protect people. That's very painful and frustrating,” he added.

Zelenskyy also said the restrictions affected frontline logistics, including drones used to deliver food and water to Ukrainian soldiers. He said the service had begun to recover but had not yet returned completely to its previous performance.

What Retail Investors Think Of SPCX Stock

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post on X | @ZelenskyyUa/X

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around SpaceX trended in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

SPCX stock is down 3% year-to-date. The S & P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 16% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Morningstar Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is up 15%.

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