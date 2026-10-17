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Trump Spokeswoman Zacharia Exits After 15-Minute Briefing Debut

Trump Spokeswoman Zacharia Exits After 15-Minute Briefing Debut


Date: 2026-10-17 03:32:18

(MENAFN) Katie Zacharia, the outgoing White House spokeswoman, publicly saluted President Donald Trump late Friday, saying it was an “honor to work for him.”

“President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him,” Zacharia wrote on US social media platform X.

“No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to,” she said.

Zacharia added: “It was an honor to work for him.”

Her post followed remarks by Trump to reporters earlier Friday, in which he said he advised her to “reconsider” the job and claimed she had been “treated very badly by the media.” A White House official had earlier confirmed to a Turkish state-run news agency that she was “transitioning out.”

Trump named Zacharia White House spokesperson earlier this month, replacing Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in late August.

Her tenure at the podium was brief. Zacharia’s first briefing, held Tuesday, ran 15 minutes, and she took questions from just three outlets before ending it early.

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