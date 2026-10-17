Tajikistan, Kuwait Meet On Renewable Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Khusrav Noziri, met with Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Subaih Abdul Aziz Abdul Muhsen Al-Mukhaizeem, on October 15, 2026, to discuss expanding cooperation in renewable energy, according to the Tajik MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

The parties emphasized Tajikistan's strategic role and importance in shaping the region's water resources, as well as its potential and capabilities in hydropower generation.

Furthermore, they also discussed contributions to the global use of clean renewable energy.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has significant hydropower potential due to its mountainous terrain and extensive river network. Hydropower plays a central role in the country's electricity generation, while the development of renewable energy sources remains an area of potential cooperation with international partners.

Kuwait is working to expand the role of renewable energy as part of its efforts to diversify its energy mix and meet growing electricity demand. Cooperation with countries possessing substantial renewable energy resources could provide opportunities for exchanging expertise and exploring potential joint initiatives.

International cooperation in renewable energy can support the development of cleaner electricity generation, the exchange of technical knowledge, and the implementation of projects aimed at improving long-term energy sustainability.