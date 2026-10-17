Three Get Life Sentence In 2022 Srinagar Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar said on Saturday that a court has sentenced three people to life imprisonment in connection with a 2022 murder case.

A police statement said,“Srinagar Police has secured the Conviction of three accused persons in a murder case registered in 2022 at Police Station Batamaloo, Srinagar."

“The Hon'ble Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar, has awarded life imprisonment to the convicts. The case pertains to FIR No. 109/2022 of Police Station Batamaloo, registered under Sections 498-A, 302, 120-B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Upon conclusion of the trial, the Hon'ble Court convicted Mst. Hafeeza Begum, Parveez Ahmad Dar alias Bilal, and Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar under Sections 302 and 120-B IPC," the statement added.

The court subsequently awarded life imprisonment to the convicts, the statement said, adding that the conviction marks a significant outcome of the sustained efforts and professional investigation by Srinagar Police in such serious criminal cases and pursuing them through effective judicial process to ensure accountability under law.

Srinagar Police reiterates its commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring justice for victims, and taking all necessary legal measures against those involved in serious criminal offences.

Earlier this year, in August 2026, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar of Bichwara, Dalgate, was convicted under Section 302 IPC for the murder of Abdul Gani Dar inside a mosque (FIR No. 03/2020) and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 and Rs 7 lakh in victim compensation through the J&K Legal Services Authority.

In Ganderbal district, the court in August sentenced Abdul Majeed Khan of Akhal Kangan to life imprisonment for murder under Sections 302 and 201 IPC for murdering his wife in 2020 (FIR No. 50/2020).

In Udhampur district in September 2026, the court found accused Arwant Singh guilty of the murder of a 70-year-old man in village Sarmali, Majalta. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000.