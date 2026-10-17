Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Order, Then Waives 500 Percent Tariffs
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Friday putting a sweeping new Russia sanctions law into effect, then immediately suspended its tariffs and many of its penalties, the White House said.
The order enacts the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which Trump signed into law on Sept. 18. It raises duties on Russian goods by 500%.
It also adds 100% duties on goods from the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas that make new purchases on or after Oct. 18. The same 100% increase applies to goods from the five largest facilitators of sanctions evasion involving Russian oil.
Trump then waived the duties, citing US national interests, and sent a certification to Congress, the White House said.
The waivers stay in force until the president or the secretary of state decides further action is warranted.
The law was named in honor of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, according to the supplied information.
The order enacts the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which Trump signed into law on Sept. 18. It raises duties on Russian goods by 500%.
It also adds 100% duties on goods from the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas that make new purchases on or after Oct. 18. The same 100% increase applies to goods from the five largest facilitators of sanctions evasion involving Russian oil.
Trump then waived the duties, citing US national interests, and sent a certification to Congress, the White House said.
The waivers stay in force until the president or the secretary of state decides further action is warranted.
The law was named in honor of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, according to the supplied information.
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