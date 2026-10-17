Norte Fire Triples in 30 Minutes, Forcing Orange County Evacuations
(MENAFN) Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations Friday across parts of Orange County, California, as a fast-moving wildfire menaced homes and other structures.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said five evacuation zones were under mandatory orders: two in San Clemente and three in San Juan Capistrano.
The Norte Fire ignited at 12:01 pm local time in San Clemente and ballooned from 10 acres to 50 acres (20 hectares) in roughly 30 minutes, according to CAL FIRE updates. Structures are under threat, and the cause is being investigated.
Elsewhere in Southern California, the agency said two other blazes remained fully uncontained:
The Henderson Fire in San Diego County had scorched 1,404 acres (568 hectares), with containment at 0%.
The Bryson Fire in Los Angeles County had spread across 200 acres (81 hectares) and was also 0% contained.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said five evacuation zones were under mandatory orders: two in San Clemente and three in San Juan Capistrano.
The Norte Fire ignited at 12:01 pm local time in San Clemente and ballooned from 10 acres to 50 acres (20 hectares) in roughly 30 minutes, according to CAL FIRE updates. Structures are under threat, and the cause is being investigated.
Elsewhere in Southern California, the agency said two other blazes remained fully uncontained:
The Henderson Fire in San Diego County had scorched 1,404 acres (568 hectares), with containment at 0%.
The Bryson Fire in Los Angeles County had spread across 200 acres (81 hectares) and was also 0% contained.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment