Hormuz Traffic Down 70 Percent as 12 Ships Hit in One Week
(MENAFN) Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains roughly 70% below pre-conflict levels as attacks on vessels continue, according to a British maritime agency, which issued its latest assessment Friday.
In its weekly overview, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) logged 125 outbound and 129 inbound transits over the past seven days. That is down from 129 outbound and 146 inbound the week before.
The agency recorded 12 attacks on vessels during the week: 10 in the Strait of Hormuz, one in the Gulf and one in the Gulf of Oman. Six vessels continued on or reached port, one was lost, two were disabled or not under command, and three have unconfirmed outcomes.
Container ship sinks after projectile strike
An unidentified projectile struck a container ship near Ras Shaykh Masud on Oct. 13, UKMTO said. The vessel caught fire and sank the next day. The entire crew was evacuated.
The agency cautioned that it is struggling to determine the true number of attacks because most targeted vessels decline to report incidents. Since the conflict began in late February, UKMTO has recorded 84 incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.
The attacks come amid persistent friction between Iran and the United States over navigation through the waterway, a major corridor for global energy and commodity shipments and a central issue in talks between Washington and Tehran.
The conflict erupted with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by a ceasefire in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, though the two sides signed a framework agreement in June.
In its weekly overview, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) logged 125 outbound and 129 inbound transits over the past seven days. That is down from 129 outbound and 146 inbound the week before.
The agency recorded 12 attacks on vessels during the week: 10 in the Strait of Hormuz, one in the Gulf and one in the Gulf of Oman. Six vessels continued on or reached port, one was lost, two were disabled or not under command, and three have unconfirmed outcomes.
Container ship sinks after projectile strike
An unidentified projectile struck a container ship near Ras Shaykh Masud on Oct. 13, UKMTO said. The vessel caught fire and sank the next day. The entire crew was evacuated.
The agency cautioned that it is struggling to determine the true number of attacks because most targeted vessels decline to report incidents. Since the conflict began in late February, UKMTO has recorded 84 incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.
The attacks come amid persistent friction between Iran and the United States over navigation through the waterway, a major corridor for global energy and commodity shipments and a central issue in talks between Washington and Tehran.
The conflict erupted with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by a ceasefire in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, though the two sides signed a framework agreement in June.
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