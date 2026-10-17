Carney Warns Outside Forces Aim to Split Canada Before Vote
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Mark Carney warned Friday that forces beyond Canada’s borders are working to divide the country, days before Alberta votes in a referendum on its future scheduled for Monday.
Addressing the Forever Canadian Rally in Edmonton, Alberta, Carney said the referendum “comes at the worst possible time.”
The ballot will ask Albertans whether to remain in Canada or to hold a second, binding referendum on separation.
“The world is becoming more dangerous and divided,” Carney told supporters.
He then issued a stark warning about external interference. “Open your eyes. There are some outside our borders who are working to break us, so they can own us. Never, never,” he said.
Carney also acknowledged that promises made between nations had been broken throughout Canada’s history. “When something’s not right, when something’s not fair, we as Albertans, as Canadians, we don’t hide from it, we don’t walk away from it,” he said.
“We fix it together, and we become stronger because of it, because that is Alberta, that is Canada,” he added.
Energy independence in focus
Shifting to the government’s energy agenda, Carney stressed Alberta’s central role in the country’s economic development. “Canada is building big again. Alberta is at the very heart of it,” he said.
Carney said the Pacific Link pipeline would help Canada develop its energy resources and cut its reliance on the United States. “By building the Pacific Link pipeline, we are launching our full energy potential. We are reducing our dependence on the United States,” he said.
The prime minister urged Albertans to reject separation and back national unity. “Now is the time to build, not break. It’s our turn to stand up for Canada,” he said.
He closed with an appeal for high turnout. “So once again, turnout will decide this referendum because polls don’t vote; only people vote,” he added.
Addressing the Forever Canadian Rally in Edmonton, Alberta, Carney said the referendum “comes at the worst possible time.”
The ballot will ask Albertans whether to remain in Canada or to hold a second, binding referendum on separation.
“The world is becoming more dangerous and divided,” Carney told supporters.
He then issued a stark warning about external interference. “Open your eyes. There are some outside our borders who are working to break us, so they can own us. Never, never,” he said.
Carney also acknowledged that promises made between nations had been broken throughout Canada’s history. “When something’s not right, when something’s not fair, we as Albertans, as Canadians, we don’t hide from it, we don’t walk away from it,” he said.
“We fix it together, and we become stronger because of it, because that is Alberta, that is Canada,” he added.
Energy independence in focus
Shifting to the government’s energy agenda, Carney stressed Alberta’s central role in the country’s economic development. “Canada is building big again. Alberta is at the very heart of it,” he said.
Carney said the Pacific Link pipeline would help Canada develop its energy resources and cut its reliance on the United States. “By building the Pacific Link pipeline, we are launching our full energy potential. We are reducing our dependence on the United States,” he said.
The prime minister urged Albertans to reject separation and back national unity. “Now is the time to build, not break. It’s our turn to stand up for Canada,” he said.
He closed with an appeal for high turnout. “So once again, turnout will decide this referendum because polls don’t vote; only people vote,” he added.
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