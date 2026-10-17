Vance Signals Split With Trump Over Iran War
(MENAFN) Vice President JD Vance has indicated he may have broken with President Donald Trump over the Iran war, according to an interview broadcast Friday.
Speaking on a political talk show hosted by former White House spokesman Sean Spicer, Vance appeared to acknowledge a disagreement with the president on the conflict. “Even if you disagree with him on that one issue, you can have that disagreement. And I think I have had that disagreement,” Vance said.
The remark came in response to a question about his relationship with commentator Tucker Carlson, a former Trump ally who has sharply criticized the war. Carlson argues the conflict serves Israeli interests rather than American ones and betrays Trump’s pledge to avoid costly foreign military interventions.
Vance described Carlson, who has espoused conservative views, as “very, very angry” over the war. Vance said the two have discussed it openly and privately. “He and I have had that conversation in private, in public. I know how he feels, and I understand,” he said.
Vance said he has urged Carlson not to abandon the president over the dispute. “What I’ve said to Tucker is don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater … Aren’t closed borders and ending the ridiculous anti-white racial discrimination in our university admissions, aren’t these things worth actually acknowledging that Donald Trump has done a lot of good?”
Speaking on a political talk show hosted by former White House spokesman Sean Spicer, Vance appeared to acknowledge a disagreement with the president on the conflict. “Even if you disagree with him on that one issue, you can have that disagreement. And I think I have had that disagreement,” Vance said.
The remark came in response to a question about his relationship with commentator Tucker Carlson, a former Trump ally who has sharply criticized the war. Carlson argues the conflict serves Israeli interests rather than American ones and betrays Trump’s pledge to avoid costly foreign military interventions.
Vance described Carlson, who has espoused conservative views, as “very, very angry” over the war. Vance said the two have discussed it openly and privately. “He and I have had that conversation in private, in public. I know how he feels, and I understand,” he said.
Vance said he has urged Carlson not to abandon the president over the dispute. “What I’ve said to Tucker is don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater … Aren’t closed borders and ending the ridiculous anti-white racial discrimination in our university admissions, aren’t these things worth actually acknowledging that Donald Trump has done a lot of good?”
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